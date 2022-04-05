11-month-old boy reported missing reunited with mother

article

An 11-month-old who was reported missing has been reunited with his mother, officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department was searching for the infant who had been missing since last week.

According to LAPD, Theo Alexander Guarino was last seen on March 31, around 11:55 p.m. in 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue in South Los Angeles, with his father's friend. Officials added there is an ongoing custody dispute between the boy's parents.

No further details were released.

