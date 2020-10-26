Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 3:00 AM PDT until TUE 9:00 AM PDT, Antelope Valley
6
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range
High Wind Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until MON 3:00 PM PDT, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Mini President Trump, Melania costumes highlight Halloween at White House amid COVID safety tweaks

By By Janine Puhak | Fox News
Published 
Updated 3 hours ago
Holidays
FOX 11 Los Angeles

WASHINGTON - Trick or treat.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed costumed kids to the White House on Sunday for the annual Halloween celebration on the South Lawn with a few traditions tweaked as part of new coronavirus precautions.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump great guests on the south lawn of the White House on October 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. To ensure the health and safety of guests and staff during the Halloween festivities, extra measures such as

Expand

From a distance, the Trumps greeted hundreds of unicorns, skeletons and even a pint-sized version of themselves during the bash, which ran from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. yesterday, the Associated Press reports.

LA HOMEOWNER'S FIERY HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS SPARK CALLS TO POLICE, 911

In the fight against COVID-19, the trick-or-treaters — children from military families, frontline workers and others — received sweets separately while walking along a path on the South Lawn, with hand sanitizer available along the route.

In years past, the president and first lady would personally dole out the candy (with Trump even placing it atop a costumed child's head last year).

The Trumps – who recently recovered from the coronavirus themselves – waved and complimented the costumes from a distance. The president is said to have been “particularly pleased” with two youngsters dressed as the first couple, who happily hammed it up for the cameras when directed.

DAD MAKES EPIC 'KILLER ZOOM MEETING' HALLOWEEN COSTUME FOR DAUGHTER

Extra precautions at the spooky soiree included social distancing measures, mandatory face coverings for guests above age 2 (as well as all White House personnel working the event) and gloves for any staffers distributing candy.

The South Portico looked festively fall with bright leaves, chrysanthemums and pumpkins. A military band set the mood with Halloween hits like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com