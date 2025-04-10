Southern California 'mini heat wave': Warmest temperatures of the year expected

The Brief Southern California is experiencing a "mini heat wave" with temperatures expected to reach up to 20° above normal. Inland areas, including the Inland Empire and Palm Springs, are forecast to see temperatures between 98 and 104. The heat wave is anticipated to last until Sunday, with a cooling trend beginning Saturday.



Southern California is bracing for what's expected to be the warmest temperatures of the year so far as a "mini heat wave" takes over the region.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be as much as 20° above normal for this time of year on Thursday and up to the mid 90s for some valley locations, such as Woodland Hills.

Coastal areas will see highs in the 80s, with temperatures climbing to record highs by Friday, forecasters said, when temperatures are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

According to the NWS, temperatures in the Inland Empire and Palm Springs are expected to be between 98 and 104 by Thursday. There is a 69% chance of record-breaking heat in Palm Springs on Thursday and a 92% chance on Friday.

The heat wave is expected to last until Sunday when temperatures should start to drop, but will still be about 5 degrees above normal.

By Saturday, forecasters said a cooling trend will move into the area from the Central Coast, but will still be above normal for this time of year.

"Onshore flow will strengthen and a persistent marine layer with expanding low clouds and fog will move into the region over the weekend," the NWS said.

"The marine layer will deepen each night and morning through the weekend and into early next week."