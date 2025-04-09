Los Angeles forecast: Heat wave arrives in Southern California

The Brief Southern California's first heat wave of the year has arrived. Some parts of the region will see temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer. Slight cooling is expected by the weekend.



A heat wave, albeit a brief one, has arrived in Southern California, which will bring sizzling temperatures across the region.

This marks the first heatwave of the year for the area.

Mini heat wave begins

What we know:

Hot and dry conditions will prevail for the rest of the week.

"We are hot due to this area of high pressure that will continue to amplify and that big ridge continues to bring in winds going offshore, and that's what's helping to keep the heat in place through the end of the week," FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan explained.

Afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected for most of the region.

The warmest temperatures are expected in parts of the Inland Empire, as well as in the Santa Clarita, San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Antelope valleys, with afternoon highs expected in the 90s.

"The mini-heat wave begins today, and it will progressively get hotter as we push into tomorrow where we're anticipating temperatures to peak," Khan said.

For heat relief, conditions will be cooler along the coast and up in the mountains, with afternoon highs closer to 70 degrees.

While the area will experience unseasonably warm temperatures, the National Weather Service has not issued any heat advisories.

Cooler by the weekend

What's next:

A slight cooling trend will begin this weekend "as the onshore flow will replace the offshore conditions," Khan explained.