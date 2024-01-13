Mid-City crash knocks over power polls, shears hydrant

article

Two cars collided in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Saturday, knocking over power poles and a streetlight, and shearing a fire hydrant in the process.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, in the 2300 block of S. La Brea Avenue.

The cars crashed into two power poles and a light pole while also shearing a fire hydrant.

Images from SkyFOX showed the aftermath of the crash. One of the involved cars was seen in the bushes off the side of the road, with its front bumper ripped off. The sheared hydrant was spewing water several feet into the air. Officials said the hydrant shot "a large volume of water" onto the roof of a nearby one-story home.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

One person was apparently injured in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

La Brea Avenue was closed between 21st street and the 10 Freeway while crews cleaned up the scene.