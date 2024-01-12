Innocent driver killed in crash stemming from car chase involving LA County deputies

Gerardina Barrera describes a pain so great it's hard to endure. Her husband, 56-year-old Pedro Barrera, a hardworking gardener from Compton, was the victim of a horrific ending to a car chase involving LA County deputies.

A security camera recorded the horrifying moment when a Dodge crashed with Pedro's truck at the intersection of Artesia and Long Beach Boulevard near Compton on November 24, 2023.

The violent crash severed Pedro's left arm. Despite a six-week battle in the ICU, Pedro died at the hospital on Monday.

Crissy, who asked us not to reveal her last name, emphasizes the incident could have been prevented. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was in pursuit of 20-year-old Victor Duartemacias for a vehicle that was reported stolen.

"Pursuing someone at a high speed and then to let him go days later, it's heartbreaking because we lost a family member," Crissy said.

Duartemacias, the individual responsible for Pedro's injuries, was released on his recognizance after being initially placed with no bail.

Criminal Defense Attorney Dmitry Gorin sheds light on the unusual circumstances in this case, expressing concern about the defendant's release.

"What's unusual here is this defendant was placed with no bail, but a judge in Compton at a hearing at the end of December released him on his own recognizance, which means that he doesn't have to post bail, and he gets out free and he's able to stay free while the case is pending in court," Gorin said.

Crissy voices the family's frustration and disbelief at the system, stating, "It's not fair for our family. Christmas will never be the same; holidays will never be the same."

A GoFundMe has since been launched to help the grieving family cover some of the funeral expenses. Those looking to help can click here for more information.