Taco María, Michelin star OC restaurant, permanently closing

Acclaimed restaurant Taco María in Costa Mesa is shutting its doors.

The chef at Taco María says the restaurant's last day is Saturday, July 29.

He plans on reopening in the future at another location.

The restaurant became so popular that it outgrew its current space, he said.

Taco María was one of Orange County's only Michelin star restaurants.

It was named the LA Times' Restaurant of the Year in 2018.