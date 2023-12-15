Michael B. Jordan linked to street racing crash in Hollywood, TMZ reports

article

Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan is accused of possibly being a part of a very short street race in Los Angeles.

TMZ shared a cell phone video on its website, showing two cars – one of which was allegedly driven by the "Creed" star – speeding together along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and the dark-blue car crashing into a couple of parked cars. TMZ suspects the actor may have been inside that dark-blue Ferrari that hit the parked vehicles.

The dark-blue Ferrari suffered extensive damage in the aftermath photos shared by TMZ.

TMZ also added in its report that the Los Angeles Police Department is jumping into the investigation side of that crash. As of Friday, December 15, no formal announcements have been made on whether Michael B. Jordan will face charges or if he is even under LAPD investigation.