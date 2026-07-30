Woman followed home from San Fernando Valley gym, sexually assaulted: LAPD

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The Brief A woman was sexually assaulted in Valley Village after being followed home from a local gym, according to police. The attacker approached the victim from behind and committed a forcible sexual assault before taking off. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man with a large build and bushy black hair.



Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly followed a woman from a gym and sexually assaulted her in Valley Village.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect approached the woman from behind, forcefully removed her pants and underwear, then stuck his finger inside her anus without her consent.

Investigators described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall man with a large build, bushy black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and brown or black boots.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet established the identity of the suspect.

It's unclear whether the suspect is connected to any other active investigations or similar incidents in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call Detective Stanziale with the North Hollywood Sex Detectives at 818-754-8458.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Those wishing to send a text tip can text CRIMES (274637) starting the message with the letters LAPD.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at lapdonline.org.