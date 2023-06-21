Luxury hotel in Mexico suspending operations amid SoCal couple's deaths, Hyatt says

Hyatt is shutting down one of its hotels in Mexico in the wake of two Americans dying in one of their luxury rooms.

The hospitality chain announced Wednesday that it is suspending operations at its Rancho Pescadero hotel in Mexico's Baja California. According to a statement released by Hyatt, the shutdown remains in effect until investigations into the deaths of John Heathco and Abby Lutz, of Newport Beach, are finished.

The news of the closures comes as the Orange County couple died from what officials in Mexico believe may have been gas inhalation.

The couple had stayed at the resort and in the days before their deaths went to the hospital because they initially thought they had food poisoning, according to a GoFundMe page shared by Lutz's family.

Below is a statement issued by Hyatt:

"On behalf of the entire Rancho Pescadero team, we are deeply saddened by this tragedy and committed to caring for all those affected with understanding and compassion. The hotel promptly decided to suspend normal operations. While we wait for authorities to release their findings, together with the hotel's owners, Hyatt is conducting an extensive independent investigation of the incident, led by a third party. Our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues and the property will not resume normal operations until our investigation is complete. Local authorities have not yet released the findings of their ongoing investigation, which Hyatt and the hotel's owners continue to fully cooperate with."