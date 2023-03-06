Mexico 'Do Not Travel' advisory in effect for US residents ahead of spring break

The U.S. State Department is reminding American citizens it has issued its highest-level warning advising against travel to parts of Mexico.

This comes after the FBI announced four U.S. citizens were kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros. The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday and were traveling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates. The FBI said that the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

"All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the office said.

Matamoros is located in the northeastern Mexican state of Tamaulipas, which is included in the travel warning along with Guerrero, Colima, Michoacan, Sinaloa, and Zacatecas.

However, officials said because Matamoros is a border city, U.S. citizens who live in Brownsville or elsewhere in Texas frequently cross the border to visit family, go to medical appointments, or shop. It also serves as a crossing point for people traveling deeper into Mexico, according to officials.

Matamoros is notorious for warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel , and the violence has become so bad that the U.S. Consulate issued an alert following the kidnapping.

For years, a night out in Matamoros was also part of the "two-nation vacation" for spring breakers flocking to Texas’ South Padre Island. But increased violence there over the past 10 to 15 years frightened away much of that business.

In January, 33-year-old Orange County public defender Elliot Blair was found dead in Rosarito during a one-year wedding celebration with his wife. A Mexican prosecutor described Blair's death as an unfortunate accident, saying he fell off the hotel's balcony after ingesting a significant amount of alcohol. Blair's family, however, does not believe he was intoxicated and fell. They believe he was the victim of a brutal crime. Blair's autopsy report performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged. The results contradict statement from authorities indicating Blair died from a fall from a balcony at the Rosarito Beach resort where the couple was staying, the family's lawyer said.

