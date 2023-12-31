Metro offers free bus, rail rides on New Year's Eve

article

Los Angeles County residents and visitors can ride Metro bus and rail lines free Sunday evening for New Year's Eve.

Free fares will be offered starting at 9 p.m. Sunday and continuing through 2 a.m. Monday. Additionally, Metro will provide extended 24-hour service on New Year's Eve and into New Year's Day, ensuring riders can get home safely and to assist people traveling to the Rose Parade or Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena.

According to Metro officials, all rail stations with fair gates will be unlatched, and fare boxes and validators will not deduct fare from TAP cards and fare media.

Metro will run Sunday/holiday bus and rail service schedules on New Year's Day. In anticipation of the Rose Parade and events at the Rose Bowl, Metro will add capacity and additional early morning trains on the A Line on Monday.

The A, C, and E light rail lines will run 10-minute service during the day, with the K line running every 20 minutes. The B/D Line subway will run their usual 12-minute daytime service.

After the parade, floats are displayed near Victory Park in Pasadena. On Monday, shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa Station to the post-parade viewing area will be offered from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, shuttle service from Sierra Madre Villa station to view the floats at Victory Park will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Regular fares apply with free transfers available to/from other bus services when using a TAP card, Metro officials said.

Metrolink also announced it will provide a modified schedule with special trains for Rose Parade attendees to connect to Pasadena on New Year's Day.

Early morning trains on five Metrolink lines will connect passengers to L.A. Union Station, where the Metro A Line offers direct service to the parade route. Three afternoon Metrolink trains have also been added for more convenient return service.

In addition to the special schedule, Metrolink is offering riders the $10 Holiday Pass, which can be used for unlimited trips on the day of purchase and allows riders to transfer for free to the Metro A Line (to Azusa) for easy access to Pasadena before and after the parade.

Metrolink's amended Jan. 1 train schedule adds early-morning trains on the Ventura County, Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines and adjusted earlier departure times for the day's first trains on the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino lines, connecting parade-goers to L.A. Union Station between 7 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. for a timely transfer to the Metro A Line.

Metrolink also added a special afternoon train on the Ventura County, Orange County and 91/Perris Valley lines, providing event attendees earlier train options for their return trip to complement the regular Metrolink schedule.

Full details about Metrolink's Jan. 1 schedule are available at metrolinktrains.com/rose-parade.

Metro Bike Share will also be offering free rides for the holidays through Monday.

To redeem a 30-minute free ride, just select "1-Ride" at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app. Metro customers can redeem free rides multiple times throughout the day using promo code 010124. A credit or debit card is required.

The first 30 minutes of all rides are free. Rides longer than 30 minutes are $1.75 for each additional half-hour.

Electric Metro Bike unlocking fees are waived. Temporary credit card holds, and Smart Metro Bike convenience fees will apply.

For Metro Micro, use code "Ring24" on Sunday.