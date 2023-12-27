2024 Rose Parade: What to know about Pasadena's annual New Year's tradition

The beloved New Year's celebration that draws thousands to Pasadena every Jan. 1 is just around the corner!

The 135th annual Tournament of Roses Parade begins at 8 a.m., with colorful floats rolling down Colorado Boulevard as we welcome 2024. There will also be live performances from artists including Michelle Williams, Jordin Sparks, and David Archuleta.

Following the parade is the Rose Bowl game. This year, the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off with the Michigan Wolverines.

Hoping to catch a glimpse of the floats up close or wondering how to watch it from the comfort of your couch? Here's what you need to know.

What is this year's Rose Parade theme?

This year's theme is "Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language."

"The 2024 theme brings us together through music. In a world of different cultures, beliefs, hopes, and dreams, one language unites us all — music. The sound, texture, rhythm, form, harmony, and expression meld together to move, soothe, excite and delight the world," said Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian during the initial announcement. "From bossa nova to blues, classical to country, metal to mariachi and rock to rap, thousands of genres invite us to become one in celebrating a world of music. Whether near or far, young or old, we invite you to year-long festivities that culminate on New Year’s Day at the Rose Parade."

Visitors view Trader Joes float displayed along Sierra Madre Blvd. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Pasadena, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What is the Rose Parade route?

The 5 1/2-mile Rose Parade route begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Blvd. in Pasadena. The parade travels north on Orange Grove Blvd. at a leisurely 2 1/2-mile per hour pace and then turns east onto Colorado Blvd., where the majority of the parade viewing takes place.

Near the end of the route, the parade turns north onto Sierra Madre Blvd. and concludes at Villa St.

What are the Rose Parade street closures?

The Pasadena Police Department, supported by the Tournament of Roses Association and City Officials, will be closing the Rose Parade route early to vehicular traffic to enhance public safety measures.

Route closures are effective 10 p.m. on December 31 through 2 p.m. on or around January 1 along Colorado Blvd., from Orange Grove Blvd. to Sierra Madre Blvd., and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma St.

Colorado Boulevard will once again close to motor vehicles earlier than in prior years for the staging of the Rose Parade.

Colorado Boulevard will close beginning at 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, and will remain closed through the conclusion of the staging and clean-up following the parade.

If you plan to host a New Year’s Eve event, viewing party, or anticipate vendor deliveries, and your property’s access is via Colorado Boulevard, please let your guests and vendors know that they must arrive before 10 p.m. or park in areas without restricted parking and walk in.

The parade route will reopen by 2 p.m. on Monday, January 1.

You can see an enlarged street closure map by tapping or clicking here.

The Rose Parade letters at the Tournament of Roses association house on November 23, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

How can I get to the Rose Parade?

Metro

Metro will operate 24-hour service on Metro Rail, also on the Silver and Orange Lines on the night of December 31 through the morning of Parade Day. In addition, Metro will offer enhanced service on the Metro Gold Line to accommodate large numbers of anticipated riders on Parade Day.

Metro will also provide regular bus service to areas near the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game and Post Parade areas. Buses will originate from locations throughout the county.

For real-time info on Metro service, follow @metrolaalerts on Twitter.

For more info, call 323-GoMetro (323) 466-3876 or visit metro.net.

Metrolink

Metrolink will provide special early morning train service on the San Bernardino, Antelope Valley, Orange County, Ventura County and 91 Perris Valley Lines specifically for individuals to enjoy the Rose Parade. Check metrolinktrains.com for schedule information or call (800) 371-5465 for more information.

For additional information on transportation, please visit the City of Pasadena website.

How long does the parade last?

The parade will last two hours - from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where can I watch the Rose Parade in person?

People can arrive on Sunday, Dec. 31, at noon to look for a spot along the Rose Parade route. They must remain on the sidewalk with all the objects they have brought for the night.

Starting at 11 p.m., people can approach the blue "Line of Honor," but not move beyond it.

Visitors view Sierra Madre float Papas Turn on a rainy and cloudy day displayed along Sierra Madre Blvd. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Pasadena, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Where can I park?

Reserved parking for automobiles, buses and recreational vehicles is available for purchase through Sharp Seating Company (626) 795-4171; Colorado Boulevard Parking (858) 692-0868 or (949) 295-6537; City of Pasadena (626) 744-6470; LAZ Parking (626) 578-1705; Easy Parking Service (626) 286-7576 and AP Parking (858) 692-0868.

Paid parking is also offered on a first-come, first-served basis at various lots and parking structures near the parade route.

Overnight parking on Pasadena streets begins at noon the day before the parade, for that evening only. All "No Parking" areas and red curb zones remain off-limits, and vehicles in violation will be subject to impound and a fine.

There is no parking allowed on the parade route itself. Illegally parked vehicles will be impounded.

In addition to RV Parking available from Sharp Seating Company, overnight RV parking is available in Brookside Park at the RoseBowl Stadium prior to January 1. RV’s must be completely self-contained; there are no hook-ups. Space is limited and made available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not accepted.

For additional information please contact the Rose Bowl Stadium at (626) 577-3100.

Can I camp overnight?

Overnight camping is permitted only on the night of Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Here are important things to remember:

A position on the sidewalk may be maintained along the parade route beginning at noon, Dec. 31, 2023. All persons and property, such as blankets, chairs and personal items, must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. At that time, spectators may move out to the blue "Honor Line" but not past it.

Small, professionally-manufactured barbecues elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are allowed on the parade route as long as they are 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher must be readily available.

Minors under the age of 18 may be on the parade route from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. only if they are supervised by an adult.

Dress for cold weather! Children and seniors may need extra layers of clothing to avoid hypothermia. Remember hats and gloves.

Drink healthy fluids and consume nourishing meals to avoid dehydration.

"If You See Something, Say Something®." Report suspicious activities and packages to emergency authorities along the parade route.

In case of emergency, call 9-1-1 and know the cross streets from where you are calling. For non-emergencies, call (626) 744-4241.

Diane Gagnon, a visitor from Montreal, Canada, stands in front of SnapChat float displayed among Rose Parade floats displayed along Sierra Madre Blvd. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Pasadena, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

For more information about these standards, click here.

Where can I watch the Rose Parade on TV or online?

The parade will air on several TV networks including ABC, NBC, and Univision. This year, the event will be livestreamed for the first time ever on five streaming services- YouTube, Pluto TV, Fubo, Local Now, and Christmas Plus.

You can find more information on how to watch or stream the parade by tapping or clicking here.

Who is the Rose Parade grand marshal?

Multi-award-winning performer Audra McDonald was announced as the 2024 Grand Marshal by the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

"As the embodiment of the theme ‘Celebrating a World of Music,’ Audra McDonald stands as a testament to the global resonance of melodies. Her illustrious career in theater, music and television is a harmonious tribute to the universal language that unites cultures worldwide," Tournament of Roses officials said during the announcement on Dec. 1.

Singer and actress Audra McDonald is introduced as the Tournament of Roses 2024 Grand Marshal for the Rose Parade during a ceremony at the Tournament House in Pasadena on Friday, October 27, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angel Expand

Who is this year's Rose Queen?

Naomi Stillitano is the 105th Rose Queen. The Rose Queen and Rose Court are iconic traditions, steeped in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses’ history.

Members of the Rose Court experience countless benefits; becoming part of an organization dedicated to hands-on volunteerism, discovering opportunities to connect with and give back to the local community, developing public speaking skills, and growing self-confidence.

Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian crowns the 2024 Rose Queen Naomi Stillitano at the Tournament House in Pasadena on Friday, October 27, 2023. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

What floats can I expect to see this year?

Check out the 2024 Lineup by tapping or clicking here.

Who will be performing?

Some of the artists performing include Michelle Williams, Jordin Sparks, Straight No Chaser, Cassadee Pope, Rush Davis, and Visit Lauderdale.

How long has the Rose Parade been going on?

In 1890, Valley Hunt Club members, led by Charles Frederick Holder, sponsored the first Tournament of Roses. The abundance of flowers, even in the midst of winter, prompted the club to add a parade before the competition, where entrants would decorate carriages with hundreds of colorful blooms.

"In New York, people are buried in snow," announced Professor Charles F. Holder at a Club meeting. "Here our flowers are blooming and our oranges are about to bear. Let’s hold a festival to tell the world about our paradise."

More than a century later, the parade floats are a marvel of state of the art technology, all tucked away beneath flowers and other all-natural materials. Every New Year, visitors experience the beauty of the floral floats along with spirited marching bands and high-stepping equestrian units along the 5 ½ mile route down Colorado Boulevard.

File photo of flowers bloominh on Rose Parade floats displayed along E. Washington Blvd. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 in Pasadena, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

You can learn more about the Tournament of Roses history by tapping or clicking here.

Where can I get more information?

Visit Pasadena will open the Visitor Hotline at (877) 793-9911 starting Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023 until Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Access the Rose Parade Day Guide by tapping or clicking here.