Metro cuts ceremonial tape on Hyde Park Station construction site

Dignitaries cut ceremonial pink tape Saturday to dedicate the Hyde Park Station for the new K Line, under construction along the Crenshaw Corridor and expected to open later this year.

The new Hyde Park Station is located between the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue and 59th Street, according to Metro officials.

``Hyde Park is one of the oldest neighborhoods in the entire city of Los Angeles, so it's fitting that Metro will soon be offering a new transit alternative to this important community," said Glendale City Council Member and Metro Board Chair Ara J. Najarian. ``I am excited to see the opportunities this new station and line will bring to Hyde Park by connecting people to local parks, schools, housing and other key destinations."

Hyde Park is one of eight new stations to the 8 1/2-mile K Line. Additional stations are: Expo/Crenshaw, Martin Luther King Jr., Leimert Park, Fairview Heights, Downtown Inglewood, Westchester/Veterans and Aviation/Century.

The $2 billion K Line opens later this year, according to Metro. The Aviation/Century station is expected to open in Fall 2023. The Airport Metro Connector Project, which will provide a connection to Los Angeles International Airport, is scheduled to open in late 2024. The K Line will connect the existing Metro E Line (Expo) at Crenshaw and Exposition Boulevards to the C Line (Green) in El Segundo, offering a transit alternative to driving the 10, 405 and 105 freeways.