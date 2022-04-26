Metaverse real estate: Beverly Hills home comes with option to buy virtual 3D property

article

Even property in a digital Southern California will cost you six figures now. While $100,000 might not get you much in the Los Angeles area housing market right now, it will get you a deed for a house in the metaverse — that is if you purchase the nearly-$9.5 million physical house in Beverly Hills along with it.

The self-proclaimed "Beverly Hills MetaHouse" hit the market this week. The five-bed, six-bath, Spanish house was built in 1928 and is listed via Nourmand & Associates at $9.418 million.

Prospective buyers have two options — restore the current house, or knock it down and start new. According to the listing, the property comes with approved plans and pending permits for an 8-bed, 10-bath 10,200-square-foot mansion. But regardless of what the buyer(s) plan to do with the property, they still have the option to own that mansion in digital form.

SUGGESTED: What is an NFT? The new digital ‘property’ that is taking the world by storm

The property comes with a $100,000 add-on option to purchase that same estate in the metaverse. The digital property was built by LEDY, which develops metaverse properties. It's already built on Decentraland, a virtual space that lets people buy property and NFTs using a cryptocurrency called MANA.

According to the listing, "The new owner of 607 Beverly Hills MetaHouse will be able to furnish it, display artwork and other NFTs, and have interactive experiences for visitors and guests." Whether or not the buyers opt in for the digital property, the sale will include a unique NFT of the "MetaHouse."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Photos of the current property, architectural renderings of the planned estate and even a virtual tour of the metaverse house area all available at beverlyhillsmetahouse.com.