Mercedes-Benz linked to OC vehicle burglaries had gas siphoning device, license plate flipper

Authorities are calling it "something out of a 007 movie."

Two people have been arrested in connection with a number of car burglaries across Orange County.

According to the Irvine Police Department, Garden Grove residents 37-year-old Yasmine Kambour and 44-year-old Chris Huynh were arrested Tuesday after someone reported seeing them in a parking garage in the area near 2100 Scholarship near Jamboree Road and Carlson Avenue.

The person told police they recognized the two suspects and their white 2008 Mercedes Benz C300, which was identified in connection with several recent vehicle burglaries.

Authorities said burglary tools, evidence of identity theft, and stolen property were recovered from inside the car.

The car was "tricked out" with white rims, an "elaborate gas siphoning device," and outfitted with a license plate flipper that could hide the license plate with the push of a button.

Kambour is being held on $95,100 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Huynh remains in custody on $50,000 bail; his court date has not yet been scheduled.

