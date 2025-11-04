Where is Melodee Buzzard? New details released in missing 9-year-old's case

The Brief An urgent search is underway for 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, who was taken from Lompoc, California, by her mother. Melodee was last confirmed seen on October 9, 2025, near the Colorado–Utah border, after a multi-state road trip. The mother used a false New York license plate on the white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu to avoid detection during their travel.



The search is intensifying for missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, who was taken from Lompoc by her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

New details in the investigation reveal the mother and daughter traveled across multiple states, and Melodee was last seen on Oct 9 near the Colorado-Utah border.

Authorities say Ashlee has refused to cooperate with authorities or confirm her daughter's welfare.

Timeline:

October 7: Ashlee left her residence in Lompoc with Melodee in a white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu (initially bearing California license plate 9MNG101). Surveillance images captured them at a rental car agency in Lompoc, with both appearing to be wearing wigs.

October 8: The Malibu was observed with a New York license plate HCG9677, which investigators believe was a false or switched plate used to avoid detection. Detectives believe the pair traveled as far as Nebraska before starting a return trip that included Kansas.

October 9: Melodee was last seen via video surveillance in the region between the Colorado–Utah border.

October 14: The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office officially began its investigation after a school administrator reported Melodee’s prolonged absence.

After October 14: Deputies spoke with Ashlee at her Lompoc residence, but she provided no verifiable explanation for Melodee’s location. Ashlee has remained uncooperative. The rental vehicle was later returned to the agency in Lompoc with its original California license plate attached.

What we know:

Melodee is considered at risk. She is described as 4'6" tall, 60 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

According to the sheriff's office, Ashlee is believed to have taken her and remains uncooperative with detectives.

The two were last seen traveling in a white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu with California license plate (9MNG101) at the start of the trip, but a false New York plate (HCG9677) during the journey.

Melodee's last confirmed location is along the return route near the Colorado-Utah border on Oct. 9, officials said.

Surveillance video shows Melodee and her mother Ashlee appearing to be wearing wigs.

Local perspective:

Investigators are collaborating with law enforcement agencies in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and Southern California to fill gaps in the travel timeline.

They have released a map of the vehicle's stops to encourage community members to review personal surveillance footage.

The Malibu is believed to have traveled through the following areas on or around October 9:

Green River, Utah

Panguitch, Utah

Northwest Arizona

Primm, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga, California

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who may have had contact with Ashlee or Melodee at any point from October 9–10, or anyone with video footage from their route of travel, to contact the sheriff's office immediately.

You can call the detectives line at 805-681-4150 or the anonymous tips line at 805-681-4171. Tips can also be submitted online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.