Melodee Buzzard: California mother arrested as search continues for missing girl

The mother of a missing 9-year-old California girl has been arrested, officials announced.

What we know:

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Friday, Nov. 7, that 40-year-old Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of Melodee Buzzard, was arrested. However, it was for charges unrelated to her daughter's disappearance.

Sheriff's officials said Ashlee Buzzard was arrested on charges of false imprisonment in a separate case. She was booked into the Northern Branch Jail, with bail set at $100,000. Officials said her booking photo will not be released because it does not meet the criteria for public disclosure.

Authorities previously stated that she is not cooperating with detectives in her daughter's missing person case.

The backstory:

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials said the case was launched last month after a school administrator reported Melodee Buzzard's prolonged absence.

When deputies went to the family’s home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue in the Lompoc area, they found her mother, but not the little girl.

In addition, there was no clear explanation for her whereabouts.

Earlier this week, investigators released new details in the investigation, revealing that the mother and daughter traveled across multiple states. Records indicate Melodee was last seen on Oct. 9 near the Colorado-Utah border.

Melodee is considered at risk. She is described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown hair and curly eyes.

What you can do:

Those with information about Melodee’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously can do so online.