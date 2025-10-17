California 9-year-old girl reported missing a year after last known sighting

The Brief Southern California officials sought the public's help with finding a missing 9-year-old girl. Melodee Buzzard's last confirmed sighting was over a year ago. Investigators said her mother provided no clear explanation for her daughter's whereabouts.



Southern California authorities are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

Investigators said her last confirmed sighting was over a year ago.

School administrator reports girl's prolonged absence

What we know:

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials said the case was launched Tuesday after a school administrator reported Melodee Buzzard's prolonged absence.

When deputies went to the family’s home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue in the Lompoc area, they found her mother, but not the little girl.

In addition, there was no clear explanation for her whereabouts.

The department released a photo of Melodee, which authorities said was taken about two years ago.

What you can do:

Those with information about Melodee’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously can do so online.