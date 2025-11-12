Man speaks out about alleged confrontation with mom of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard

The Brief Ashlee Buzzard pleaded not guilty to one count of felony false imprisonment. The alleged victim in the case spoke out about his encounter with Ashlee. 9-year-old Melodee remains missing and was last seen Oct. 9.



Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, appeared in court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to one count of felony false imprisonment.

Officials say the incident occurred in Lompoc on November 6 and is not directly related to her daughter's disappearance.

The alleged victim of the false imprisonment, Tyler Brewer, spoke to KEYT about his encounter with Ashlee.

What they're saying:

Brewer told the Santa Barbara news station that he's known Ashlee since 2014, but has had little contact with her over the past few years.

He said when he first heard of Melodee's disappearance he reached out to Ashlee to offer help. He reportedly didn't hear back from her for about a week, but in early November Ashlee called his office. She allegedly invited him to her house and Brewer went over to talk multiple times.

He said that on Nov. 6, he was asking her about the road trip she took with Melodee and when he brought up a specific location on the route, Ashlee's demeanor reportedly changed and she asked him repeatedly, "How do you know I left her there?" Brewer told KEYT during an interview.

Brewer said Ashlee tried to block him from leaving and locked the door. He also said a box cutter was in the room with them. He eventually left and called police.

What's next:

During Wednesday's arraignment, the judge released Ashlee on GPS supervision. A pre-trial date is set for next week.

Search for Melodee continues

The backstory:

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials said they began investigating the case on Oct. 14 after a school administrator reported Melodee's prolonged absence.

When deputies went to the family’s home in the 500 block of Mars Avenue in the Lompoc area, they found her mother, but not the little girl. In addition, there was no clear explanation for her whereabouts.

Detectives released video footage taken on October 7, from a rental car facility in Lompoc. Officials say both Ashlee and Melodee were wearing wigs and even swapped wigs throughout the trip. Detectives say it appears they wore wigs to avoid being recognized.

Last week, investigators released new details in the investigation, revealing that the mother and daughter traveled across multiple states. Records indicate Melodee was last seen on Oct. 9 near the Colorado-Utah border.

Timeline:

The sheriff's office released the following timeline of events.

Ashlee left California with Melodee on October 7, 2025, driving a rented white 2024 Chevrolet Malibu that initially displayed California license plate 9MNG101.

Detectives believe Ashlee and Melodee traveled as far as Nebraska, with a return route that included Kansas.

Beginning October 8, 2025, the Malibu was observed with a New York license plate: HCG9677. The plate does not belong to the vehicle or Ashlee and is believed to have been used as a false or switched plate to avoid detection. When the Malibu was returned to the Lompoc rental agency, the original California plate was back on the vehicle.

Detectives have confirmed that Melodee was last seen on October 9, 2025, on video surveillance in the region between the Colorado–Utah border. Ashlee has continued to refuse cooperation and has not confirmed Melodee’s location or welfare.

Travel Route

Detectives believe they traveled through the following areas on or around October 9, 2025:

Green River, Utah

Panguitch, Utah

Northwest Arizona

Primm, Nevada

Rancho Cucamonga, California

What you can do:

Melodee is considered at risk. She is described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 60 pounds, with brown eyes and curly hair.

Those with information about Melodee’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to submit tips anonymously can do so online.