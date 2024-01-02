Meet Midnight Mission's new CEO David Prentice

In the heart of Skid Row, David Prentice serves as a beacon of hope and transformation.

He’s the new President and CEO of The Midnight Mission, who dedicates his life to helping those struggling with addiction and homelessness.

David's journey began as a drug and alcohol counselor, a profession that has become deeply personal to him.

"We don’t turn anyone away from The Midnight Mission. If you come through the front door, we’re gonna help you," he emphasizes, underscoring the organization's commitment to providing support to all who seek it.

Reflecting on his own past, David recounts the struggles that led him to the path of addiction.

"I started drinking around 13 years old, by 16, I was my alcoholic father’s best friend and enabler, he had me to drive him around from bar to bar to bar," he reveals.

From alcohol to crack cocaine, David's life spiraled out of control, leading him to the brink of despair.

"I have a passion for the people we serve; I’ve been one of the people we serve," David shares, highlighting his empathy for those facing similar challenges.

Having experienced the depths of addiction and spending nearly a decade in and out of jail and prison, David turned his life around through a 12-step recovery program, a transformative experience he now seeks to share with others at The Midnight Mission.

Believing in the power of behavioral change as a precursor to housing assistance, David advocates for a comprehensive approach to homelessness.

"No human being deserves to live out on the streets of Skid Row," he asserts, expressing a desire to see genuine help provided, with a focus on mental health rather than merely warehousing people.

In the face of disheartening scenes of drug-related activities just beyond the mission's entrance, David remains focused on those who genuinely seek help.

"I am grateful that I get to do what I do; this is a dream job for a guy like me," he says. "There is no more rewarding work than there is here."

David Prentice's journey from addiction to redemption serves as an inspiration to those he now serves. As the leader of The Midnight Mission, he continues to be a living example of transformation, offering not just a shelter but a path to recovery and a chance for a better life.

