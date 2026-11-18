The Brief The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner stood by its suicide ruling Wednesday in the Sept. 30 balcony fall death of 17-year-old Franklin High student Xavier Nungaray-Martinez. A newly released report found Nungaray-Martinez had a history of depression and jumped after a classroom altercation, directly contradicting his family's claims that he was concussed and fleeing a bully. Investigators have not yet announced any charges or arrests against the other student involved, and the initial motive behind the classroom fight remains unconfirmed.



The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner is standing by its suicide ruling in the death of 17-year-old Franklin High student Xavier Nungaray-Martinez, releasing new findings Wednesday that he "intentionally jumped" following a classroom fight.

The report directly challenges claims from Nungaray-Martinez's family and attorneys, who allege the teen was concussed and fleeing a bully when he went over the fourth-floor railing on Sept. 30.

What we know:

According to a medical examiner's report released Tuesday, Nungaray-Martinez died from multiple blunt traumatic injuries to his head and torso after he intentionally jumped from a fourth-floor balcony on Sept. 30.

The report noted that Nungaray-Martinez had a history of depression and detailed that the incident began when he punched another male student and attempted to forcibly kiss a female student inside a classroom.

After the female student pushed him away, a physical fight broke out between the two male students while a substitute teacher screamed for them to stop and eventually intervene, officials said.

Cell phone footage obtained by FOX 11 showed a student wearing a backpack repeatedly punching Nungaray-Martinez on the floor and landing a final punch after the fight ended.

The medical examiner's report stated that Nungaray-Martinez ran down the hall, paused at a stairwell, and then turned around to run toward the balcony where he jumped while the other male student was roughly 25 to 30 feet away.

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Preliminary evidence from the Los Angeles Police Department indicates Nungaray-Martinez was not being actively chased, threatened, or followed at the exact moment he went over the railing, and detectives have not identified a connection between bullying allegations and his death.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement authorities and school officials have not announced any formal charges or arrests concerning the second student involved in the classroom altercation.

The underlying motive behind the initial physical confrontation inside the classroom also remains unconfirmed by police investigators.

It's unclear what specific policies or actions the school district enforces for staff members when a physical fight breaks out on campus, as officials have not publicly shared those protocols.

What they're saying:

Family members and their legal team strongly dispute the suicide ruling, arguing that Nungaray-Martinez was disoriented from head trauma and trying to escape an attack.

"This kid was concussed and confused. This was not a suicide," said family attorney Spencer Lucas, who alleged that the teacher failed to call security and that a bully chased Nungaray-Martinez out of the classroom.

Amaya's mother, Lilia Paola Nungaray, told FOX 11 that her son was not a fighter and would have confided in her if he were having trouble at school.

"I want justice for my son. I want answers," she said, adding, "We want more security at schools because when we send our kids to school, I'm thinking that they're going to be in a safe place. And clearly, it's not happening."

Witnesses on campus described a chaotic scene, with one student telling FOX 11 that they heard rumbling, saw students fighting, and watched Nungaray-Martinez go over the fourth-floor railing.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) stated it does not comment on pending litigation, and Principal Marine Davtyan noted in an email to the school community that privacy and confidentiality laws prevent leadership from sharing further details about the student or the incident.

What's next:

The LAUSD has already rejected a legal claim filed by attorneys representing Nungaray-Martinez's mother seeking damages over the incident.

District officials are urging parents to check in on their children's mental well-being and discuss the permanent consequences of their digital footprint.

Families seeking crisis counseling or support can contact the Benjamin Franklin High School main office at 323-550-2000.