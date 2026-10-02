Parenting expert offers advice on addressing bullying following Franklin High School tragedy

The Brief The Highland Park community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old Xavier, a Franklin High School student who died on campus after falling four stories. Cellphone videos recorded a classroom fight and a hallway chase preceding the incident, sparking allegations from Xavier's family that he was being bullied. Parenting experts advise parents to speak with their children about bullying and urge students to report incidents to trusted adults rather than intervening physically.



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LOS ANGELES – The Highland Park community continues to mourn an 18-year-old Benjamin Franklin High School student who died after falling four stories on campus earlier this week.

A growing memorial featuring flowers, candles, and signs has been established outside the school to honor the student, identified as Xavier. Although classes resumed for the remainder of the week, some parents chose to keep their children home following the tragic incident.

What we know:

Cellphone videos captured events leading up to the fall, showing a physical altercation inside a classroom followed by a chase down a hallway. The footage shows Xavier lifting himself over a railing before dropping four stories. Xavier's family alleges that he was a victim of bullying prior to his death.

In the wake of the event, experts emphasized the importance of parents having open discussions with middle and high school-aged children about bullying and conflict resolution.

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What you can do:

Parenting expert Danielle Linder recommends letting children lead conversations about sensitive topics. Linder notes that it is always better to let kids share what they know first rather than providing the narrative, as parents can sometimes share too much information at once.

Linder stresses that parents should teach their children how to handle situations where they witness bullying. Students should be encouraged to inform a safe adult immediately so that responsible personnel can take action, rather than getting physically involved themselves. Additionally, teaching values such as kindness, respect, and understanding must begin early at home with parents.

FOX11 reached out to the Los Angeles Unified School District to inquire about specific guidance and policies for teachers and staff when witnessing a fight on campus. The district has not yet shared those policies.