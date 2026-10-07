Death of Franklin High student in Highland Park ruled suicide after 4th-floor fall

The Brief Officials ruled the death of 17-year-old Benjamin Franklin High School student Xavier Nungaray-Martinez a suicide following a four-story fall on campus. The fatal incident happened shortly after a classroom fight, and the victim's family alleges he faced ongoing bullying at the Highland Park school. The LAPD and school police are investigating, while the motive for the fight and potential charges remain unconfirmed.



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LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old student at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park died in an incident officials have ruled a suicide after he went over a fourth-floor railing following a classroom fight.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office, 17-year-old Xavier Nungaray-Martinez suffered multiple traumatic injuries of his head and torso after jumping from a fourth-floor campus railing.

The tragedy unfolded on Sept. 30 inside a classroom when a physical fight broke out between two students, captured on cell phone video obtained by FOX 11.

Footage shows a student wearing a backpack continuously punching Nungaray-Martinez on the floor while a teacher repeatedly screamed for them to stop.

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After the fight ended and the other student landed a final punch, Nungaray-Martinez left the classroom and walked along the fourth-floor corridor. Moments later, he grabbed the balcony railing, lifted himself over the side, and dropped four stories, video shows.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicates Nungaray-Martinez was not being actively chased, threatened, or followed at the exact moment he went over the railing, though his family alleges he was a victim of ongoing bullying at the school.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement authorities and school officials have not yet announced any formal charges or arrests regarding the second student involved in the fight.

The motive behind the initial physical altercation inside the classroom remains unconfirmed by police investigators.

It's unclear what specific actions or policies the district enforces for staff when a fight breaks out on campus, as officials have not yet shared those details.

What they're saying:

Witnesses who saw the altercation and fall described a chaotic and distressing scene on campus.

One student told FOX 11 that they heard rumbling, saw kids fighting, and witnessed the student get hurt before throwing himself over the fourth floor, adding that it was heartbreaking to see people so emotional and crying.

In an email sent to the school community, Principal Marine Davtyan explained that privacy and confidentiality laws prohibit school leadership from sharing additional details about the incident or the student involved.

Davtyan emphasized through a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson that the well-being of the school community remains their top priority and that mental health professionals are available to provide counseling.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Parents seeking additional information or resources regarding on-campus support services can contact the Benjamin Franklin High School main office directly at 323-550-2000.

District officials advise parents to check in on their children's mental well-being and utilize available crisis counseling services.