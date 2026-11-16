The Brief A 61-year-old driver accused of plowing into sidewalk food vendors in North Hollywood, killing three women and injuring two others, is scheduled for arraignment Monday. Prosecutors charged Ihor Demianenko with three counts of murder and DUI offenses, alleging his blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit. Officials have publicly identified two of the three women killed at the scene, while a third victim's name has not yet been released.



The driver suspected in a horrific North Hollywood crash that left three dead and two others injured is due in court for his arraignment on Monday.

What we know:

Ihor Demianenko, 61, was initially due in court on Friday, but the hearing was delayed due to a medical miss-out. However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office proceeded and filed a criminal complaint in the case.

The Valley Village resident has been charged with three felony counts of murder and is also facing one felony count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher, officials said.

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The backstory:

Prosecutors allege Demianenko was driving at an unsafe speed when he crashed his Toyota Sienna minivan onto a sidewalk at the intersection of Lankershim and Chandler boulevards just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Los Angeles police investigators said the vehicle jumped protective barriers along the westbound sidewalk, struck a tri-light and plowed directly through a blue tarp canopy sheltering sidewalk food stands and pedestrians.

Demianenko remained trapped inside his minivan with minor injuries until paramedics freed him, noting that he was speaking and appeared to be in shock.

Following treatment at Dignity Health – Northridge Hospital Medical Center, police determined he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and booked him Wednesday on suspicion of homicide at the LAPD's Valley Jail in Van Nuys, where he is being held in lieu of $6.03 million bail.

Victims identified

Three women died at the scene. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner and loved ones identified two of the victims as 73-year-old Maria Peck, originally from Chihuahua, Mexico, who sold sweets and sodas at the location for about eight years, and 57-year-old Teodora Villalobos, originally from Guatemala, known affectionately by locals as "Doris" or "the hot dog lady," who had sold food there for roughly 20 years.

The name of the third woman who died at the scene has not been publicly released by authorities.

Two other women in their 50s were rushed to the hospital, including Sylvia Figueroa, who family members say is in critical condition and fighting for her life.

What they're saying:

"Once again, an impaired driver has left a trail of carnage on our Los Angeles streets. The victims of this horrific crash included street vendors who were simply trying to earn a living when tragedy struck. My deepest sympathies are with the families of the three women who lost their lives, and I hope the two other victims who were seriously injured make a full recovery," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. "No one should lose their life because someone chooses to drink and drive. We will vigorously prosecute this case and seek justice for the victims and their families."

What you can do:

Adrin Nazarian, who represents parts of the San Fernando Valley in the Los Angeles City Council, in partnership with nonprofic ICON CDC, shared a joint GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims' families. Those looking to help can click here.

A GoFundMe has also been launched for Figueroa.

What's next:

If convicted as charged, Demianenko faces up to 54 years to life in state prison.