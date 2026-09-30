18-year-old Franklin High student dies after balcony fall following classroom fight

The Brief An 18-year-old student died after falling from a fourth-floor balcony at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park following a classroom altercation. The LAPD identified and interviewed the other student involved; while footage shows a hallway chase, preliminary police findings suggest the victim was not being actively followed or threatened when he jumped, police said. Investigators and medical examiners are analyzing video evidence and witness statements to determine whether head trauma from the fight left the victim disoriented prior to the fall.



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LOS ANGELES – An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old student at Benjamin Franklin High School in Highland Park sustained fatal injuries after going over a fourth-floor campus balcony railing on Wednesday.

What we know:

The incident unfolded inside a classroom during instruction when a physical fight broke out between two students.

Video recorded during the incident and obtained by FOX 11 shows a student wearing a backpack continuously punching a classmate with reddish hair on the floor while a teacher repeatedly screams for them to stop.

After the initial fight subsided, the student wearing the backpack landed one final punch before the reddish-haired student left the classroom into the hallway.

Subsequent video captures the victim walking along the fourth-floor corridor with another student carrying a backpack behind him, though it remains unconfirmed if this was the same individual involved in the fight.

Moments later, the reddish-haired teen grabbed the balcony railing and lifted himself over the side, dropping four stories.

High school community members brought flowers and candles to build a growing memorial outside the school, which was placed on lockdown immediately following the incident.

Family members of the 18-year-old victim arrived at the campus after receiving an emergency call, where they were instructed to go to the hospital before learning that he had passed away.

The LAPD's Northeast Station, school police, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner are jointly conducting the investigation.

Authorities have identified and interviewed the other student involved in the fight.

According to police, preliminary evidence indicates the victim was not being actively chased, threatened, or followed at the moment he went over the railing.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement authorities have not released the identity of the 18-year-old victim.

Officials have not yet announced formal charges or arrests regarding the other student.

The motive for the initial classroom fight remains unconfirmed by police investigators.

Forensic investigators face the complex task of evaluating the extent of physical injuries the victim sustained during the fight versus those caused by the four-story drop.

What they're saying:

Witnesses who saw the altercation and fall described a chaotic and distressing scene on campus.

"I hear stuff rumbling, falling, and I look up and I see kids fighting. I see a kid getting hurt pretty bad... [he] throws himself over the fourth floor," one student told FOX 11. "You can see people crying, you can see people so emotional, it's like heartbreaking to see these people be like this."

In an email sent to the school community on Wednesday evening, Principal Marine Davtyan explained that privacy and confidentiality laws prohibit school leadership from sharing additional details about the incident or the student involved. Davtyan emphasized that the safety, emotional well-being, and support of students and staff remain the highest priority for the district during this time.

"We recognize that events such as this can affect students and staff in different ways. The well-being of our school community remains our top priority. School mental health professionals and support staff will be available throughout the day tomorrow to provide counseling, support, and a safe space for students who may wish to talk," Davtyan said in a statement released through a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson. "We encourage families to check in with their children and remind them that it is okay to seek support when needed."

While the LAUSD initially described the incident to parents as a medical emergency, several parents expressed frustration and safety concerns, with at least two mothers opting to keep their children home from class to grieve and process the tragedy.

What's next:

The LAPD's Northeast Station and the medical examiner will continue conducting witness interviews and reviewing video footage to establish the exact sequence of events.

Extra security measures have been deployed on campus, including multiple LAUSD school police vehicles and patrolling officers.

Mental health professionals and crisis counselors remain on site at Franklin High School to provide emotional support to students and faculty.

What you can do:

Parents seeking additional information or resources regarding on-campus support services can contact the Benjamin Franklin High School main office directly at 323-550-2000.

District officials advise parents to check in on their children's mental well-being and utilize available crisis counseling services.