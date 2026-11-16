The Brief Sarara’s eco-lodges in northern Kenya offer close encounters with wildlife and connections with the Indigenous Samburu community. Reteti Elephant Sanctuary buys goat’s milk from local Samburu women to feed orphaned elephants, creating income for their families. Sarara General Manager Robert Lemayian says visitors leave as family and ambassadors for the Samburu people.



Going on safari sits near the top of almost every traveler’s bucket list. Most go for the wildlife – and in northern Kenya, the encounters are unforgettable.

Before you even spot your first giraffe or zebra, however, the Samburu landscape stops you in your tracks. Inside the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy, the savanna shifts colors with the sun, setting the stage for a different kind of safari experience at Sarara.

Wildlife at your doorstep

Sarara operates three luxury eco-lodges alongside a seasonal wilderness camp near the Samburu National Reserve. Staying in an eco-lodge tent means waking up to a front-row seat to the daily rhythms of the bush.

On any given morning, a giraffe might wander past camp. By afternoon, baboons, warthogs, impala and even the elusive, miniature dik-dik gather at the watering hole just outside the canvas walls. At night, the soundtrack shifts to the distant, distinct growl-like calls of zebras echoing across the reserve.

Out on sunset game drives, encounters with East Africa's giants feel both thrilling and deeply personal. Even after multiple sightings, the magic never wears off — especially when a baby elephant decides to take a nap right in front of your safari vehicle, bringing the entire caravan to a patient halt. Further south in Samburu, cheetahs become easier to spot, and prides of lions lounge lazily in the sun, largely indifferent to passing vehicles — until two male lions appear on the horizon, instantly bringing the lionesses to attention.

A "circular conservation economy" at Reteti

What truly sets Sarara apart isn't just the wildlife – it is the deep integration of conservation and the Indigenous Samburu community.

A cornerstone of the trip is visiting the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, the first community-owned and -run elephant sanctuary in Africa. As land pressures push people and wildlife closer together, orphaned calves increasingly need rescue, according to Reteti’s Katie Rowe.

Four times a day, the orphaned elephants emerge from the bush for feedings, eagerly reaching for bottles of goat’s milk. According to Sarara Foundation CEO Jeremy Bastard, that milk is the engine behind what he calls a "circular conservation economy."

Historically, local Samburu women had no market to sell their excess goat’s milk. Today, Reteti purchases that milk directly from the women in the community to feed the calves – creating a vital new income stream for local families while nursing the next generation of elephants until they're ready to be rewilded.

The results speak for themselves: With over 50 elephants currently in its care, Reteti has outgrown its original footprint, and this region of Samburu now boasts the second-largest elephant population in Kenya.

Leaving as family

For visitors, the memories of all the rich wildlife and the intimate moments with the Samburu will last a lifetime. But for Sarara General Manager Robert Lemayian, the impact of the trip for his people begins when guests return home.

Lemayian said, "And I think you guys – you are the ambassadors for the Samburu people. You came as guests and now you go back home as family."