article

The Brief Yanci Mcclay Dakin was sentenced to 61 years to life in state prison for a domestic violence attack on his girlfriend. The October 2025 attack in an encampment near the Santa Clara River involved repeated beatings and firing a handgun until it ran out of ammunition. Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or the state prison facility where Dakin will serve his sentence.



Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of domestic violence? Help is available. You can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

A Ventura man has been sentenced to 61 years to life in state prison following a three-day domestic violence assault and shooting incident involving his girlfriend.

The sentencing comes after a jury convicted 46-year-old Yanci Mcclay Dakin last month on multiple felony charges and third-strike allegations.

What we know:

A jury previously convicted 46-year-old Yanci Mcclay Dakin on October 15, 2026, of inflicting corporal injury on a cohabitant, assault with a firearm, criminal threats, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The court also found several special allegations and aggravating factors to be true, including that Dakin had a prior conviction for causing corporal injury, was armed with and used a weapon, targeted a particularly vulnerable victim, and committed the offenses as his third strike.

The attack happened between October 15 and October 17, 2025, while Dakin and the victim were staying in an encampment near the Santa Clara River in Ventura, according to police.

Over that three-day span, Dakin beat the victim multiple times, breaking her nose and threatening her with a gun.

On the morning of October 17, 2025, Dakin grabbed his handgun while looking for someone he believed was outside their camp, held the weapon to the victim’s head and face while threatening to shoot and kill her, and began firing the gun until he ran out of ammunition, police said.

Dakin took off, prompting a witness in the encampment to call police, and officers with the Ventura Police Department arrested him later that evening.

What we don't know:

The District Attorney’s Office did not release the identity of the victim or the witness who contacted law enforcement.

Officials have not specified the exact state prison facility where Dakin will serve his sentence, nor have they disclosed details regarding the victim's current medical recovery.

What they're saying:

Following the sentencing, Senior Deputy District Attorney Rikole Kelly emphasized the severity of the defendant's history and the necessity of the prison term.

"The defendant’s repeated acts of violence underscore the very real dangers of domestic abuse," Ms. Kelly said. "A sentence of 61 years to life is warranted to protect the victim and the public from further violence."