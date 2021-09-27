Mechanics experiencing car parts shortage

If your mechanic tells you they can’t find certain car parts and blames it on the COVID-19 pandemic, it may very well be true.

We have gotten emails at FOX 11 from viewers telling us they have been waiting for months for car parts, even for the newer models.

What began as a computer chip shortage that seriously affected auto production now includes parts, which includes wiring harnesses, motor parts and even glass and tires.

There is a labor shortage, from people unloading the cargo from ships sitting outside the Los Angeles harbor, to truckers doing deliveries, to people working in factories that rebuild engines, or the people making the parts. So when you drop off your car at the mechanic, it may be a while before you get it back.

It doesn’t stop there, either. Try finding a rental vehicle at a reasonable price. Vehicles are in short supply, so you will pay more, and may not be allowed to keep them longer than you contracted for.

So, say the mechanics you see in our piece, if there was ever a time to make sure you keep up with your vehicle maintenance, this is it. Don’t skip on the oil change; make sure filters are cleaned and replaced; and don't forget that radiator fluid.

It’s critical, says Jessy Rivas from Minitek Auto Repair, to maintain your vehicle, as we don’t know when this situation will get any better.

