Mayor Garcetti announces new COVID-19 mobile vaccination program

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new mobile vaccination program aimed at bringing COVID-19 vaccines to neighborhoods with the highest rates of the virus and coronavirus-related deaths.

The program began Tuesday in Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson's district in South Los Angeles, Garcetti said.

"The mobile clinic program began delivering vaccines directly to the community, to those seniors who need to get this vaccine but can't necessarily walk to or drive to a vaccination center,'' Garcetti said.

"On the first day of this effort, we met our goal and we'll keep delivering vaccines before returning again in four weeks to provide these community members with their second dose.''

RELATED: New mass vaccination sites coming to Los Angeles, Oakland, Newsom announces

Advertisement

Garcetti did not specify how many doses were administered or what the city's goal was.

The program will continue next week, with mobile clinics being deployed to Councilman Curren Price's district in South Los Angeles, Garcetti said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.