Massive fire guts commercial building in Glendale

Officials continue to investigate what may have caused a commercial fire in Glendale that destroyed at least one business Sunday, according to authorities.

The fire was reported around 11:25 a.m. Sunday at Salem Street and San Fernando Road, in an industrial area that runs east of the Los Angeles River.

Milla Party Rentals has since been red-tagged, its roof completely collapsed and seen dangling above a massive amount of debris. The business next door on Concord was also a total loss, and a house next door was damaged.

The fire was so big it eventually got upgraded to a fifth-alarm fire, meaning firefighters from other nearby departments - Pasadena and LA city fire - also responded to help in the firefight.

Employees were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

A building inspector and an arson investigator are both on scene as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

