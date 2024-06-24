LAFD firefighter seriously injured in explosion at homeless encampment fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy SkyFOX

A firefighter is seriously injured after an explosion occurred during a brush fire in a homeless encampment in the Sepulveda Basin, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out in the 15700 block of West Burbank Boulevard Monday afternoon.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed the firefighter being treated by his comrades on the ground as they walked him to a nearby helicopter.

LAFD spokesman Erik Scott told City News Service that the firefighter was flown in critical condition to Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

This fire is being investigated as a suspected arson case, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

