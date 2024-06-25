Fire erupts at vacant Hollywood building

A fire that broke out at a vacant building in Hollywood Tuesday was contained within half an hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the two-story structure fire at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and N. Mansfield Avenue and found the building fully engulfed in flames. The building had been the site of multiple fires before, officials said.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

Right now officials with Building and Safety are on scene to evaluate the condition of the building and determine if it will be demolished due to safety concerns.

The building is located right across the street from Hollywood High School. At this time, Sunset Boulevard is closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive as crews remain on scene.

The cause remains under investigation.