90-year-old woman killed in Long Beach house fire

The body of a 90-year-old woman was found in the wreckage of a house fire that broke out in Long Beach Monday evening. Neighbors said Suzy Sakamoto was killed in the fire. Her neighbors are calling her death a huge tragedy.

The fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. Monday night, at the home on Fashion Avenue. By the time firefighters got there, there were already flames pouring out of the roof.

"First it was just a small fire, and then the wind came, and then an updraft, and then it just got out of control," said neighbor Kayin Portis.

SUGGESTED:

Portis lives across the street, and said Sakamoto lived in the home for decades, but "was actually just about to move," calling her "a nice lady."

Neighbors said that up until a few years ago, she was still performing chores around the home, before suffering a stroke.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly once they got there, but it was too late for Sakamoto.

The Long Beach Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.