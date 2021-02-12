Mass vaccination site coming to Cal State LA

As the vaccine rollout continues, more mass vaccination sites are opening up.

In early February, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Biden-Harris Administration announced a pilot project to establish mass vaccination sites in Los Angeles and Oakland.

These pilot sites, which will be based at California State University, Los Angeles, and the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, are part of the wider effort to establish 100 vaccination sites nationwide in the federal administration’s first 100 days.

Preparations are now underway as both sites are expected to open Feb. 16.

The sites will be co-run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the State of California through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. FEMA will provide resources and federal staffing support to establish these new community vaccination centers as well as operational support.

Members of the community who are eligible to receive a vaccine can sign up at the state’s website myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255.

