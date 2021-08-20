Masks outdoors at theme parks won't be required under LA County mega-event order

As Los Angeles County's new outdoor mask mandate goes into effect for "mega-events," many residents and parkgoers continue to wonder what that means for theme parks in the area.

The order – which kicked in Friday – requires everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to mask up at outdoor "mega-events" of more than 10,000 people, which includes concerts, sporting events, music/food festivals, car shows, endurance events, marathons and parades.

LA COUNTY ORDERS IN EFFECT:

DO I NEED TO WEAR MASKS AT THEME PARKS?

As for theme and amusement parks, the Los Angeles County Public Health said outdoor theme parks are not included in the new outdoor mask mandate.

For those attending the "mega-events" under the outdoor mask mandate, everyone is required to keep their masks on at the events unless you're actively eating or drinking, according to Los Angeles County Public Health.

Universal Studios Hollywood issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 guidelines:

"The health and safety of our guests and Team Members is our top priority as we comply with all L.A. County Health guidelines, which currently requires face coverings worn within all indoor venues regardless of vaccination status."

Six Flags also issued the following statement in response to Los Angeles County's COVID-19 guidelines:

"There are no changes to our current policy. We are compliant with all LA County mandates requiring masks at all indoor locations regardless of vaccination status."