Fire rips through historic hangar at Marine Corps Air Station Tustin

A part of Orange County history went up in flames on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with the Orange County Fire Authority were called to the major alarm fire at the former Marine Corps Air Station Tustin, located at Warner and Armstrong avenues, around 1 a.m.

Crews arrived to find massive flames bursting through the roof of the north hangar. The mostly wooden structure that had been there for decades. Crews continue to battle the flames and smoke can be seen for miles.

"Due to the dynamic nature of the fire, and the imminent danger of collapse, we have determined the most operationally sound method is to allow the structure to collapse, at which point ground crews can move in closer, and aggressively work to extinguish the fire," the OCFA said in a statement around daybreak.

"It’s so sad. I’ve been in Irvine/Tustin my whole life," University of California, Irvine student Connor Ruffalo said. "This is such a spectacle. I have no idea when I’ll see something like this again."

The hangars stand 17 stories high, are over 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. They were, and still are, two of the largest wooden structures ever built, according to the Tustin Hangars website.

The hanger once housed blimps used in WWII and have been featured in films and TV shows including "JAG," "The X Files," and "Pearl Harbor."

Arson investigators are at the scene. The firefight remains active and the public was advised to avoid the area.

City News Service contributed to this report.