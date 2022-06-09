March For Our Lives to return to LA in wake of Uvalde school shooting

article

As the United States yet again mourns another deadly school shooting, organizers of March For Our Lives are planning to take to the streets this weekend.

"In 2018 we marched," the event's page read, in part. "Now, 4 years later we are marching again.

A march is expected to take place to demand gun control measures at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 3 p.m. The downtown LA march is one of the hundreds of protests organized by March For Our Lives that is scheduled to take place across the country this weekend.

"As the country sits in fear and grief, the government continues to do nothing. Thoughts and prayers are no longer acceptable. We call on you to use your voice and stand with us on June 11th for an in-person march in Grand Park, LA," the event's page also read.

The scheduled march comes four years after the organization put together nationwide protests to demand gun legislation after the deadly Parkland, Florida school shooting took place. Saturday's march comes in the wake of the deadly Uvalde, Texas school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

