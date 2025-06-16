Marathon Burger celebrates 2nd location on Venice Beach

The Marathon Burger, which celebrates Nipsey Hussle’s legacy, opened its second location in Venice Beach due to popular demand.

The Marathon Continues

What we know:

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, prioritized philanthropic efforts in giving back to the South Los Angeles community as his career as a hip-hop artist took off.

Following his brother’s passing, Samiel Asghedom has embraced keeping his brother’s dreams alive.

The two grew up with dreams of opening a restaurant together and in honor of Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial spirit, that dream came to fruition when the Marathon Burger opened its first location on Melrose Avenue earlier this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Marathon Burger opening in LA's Fairfax District in honor of Nipsey Hussle's legacy

The Marathon brand continues to grow and the Marathon Burger recently opened its second location in Venice Beach.

"I think for us, I think Venice Beach has always been something special for the city and when got the opportunity, we had to jump on it," Sam Ashgedom explained.

What they're saying:

"The goal has been just keep it fresh and keep it consistent," Sam Asghedom said about the restaurant’s success.

For the brand, it isn’t just about serving great burgers.

"I think for us the most important thing that we’re proud of is being able to provide opportunity as far as jobs," he explained.

"The whole team is excited about how this brand can continue to grow," he added.

More locations on the way

What's next:

Asghedom hopes to open a third location soon, possibly in the San Fernando Valley.

They’re also exploring the idea of opening a Marathon Taco.