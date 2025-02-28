The Marathon Burger opening in LA's Fairfax District in honor of Nipsey Hussle's legacy

The Marathon continues.

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, born Samiel Asghedom, is channeling his brother’s entrepreneurial spirit.

The Marathon brand is expanding, and The Marathon Burger will host its grand opening in Los Angeles’ Fairfax District on Saturday, March 1.

Nipsey Hussle and Blacc Sam had plans to open a restaurant someday

The backstory:

"Me and Hussle worked together cooking and so we always said ‘Man, we need to get a restaurant. We know how to run it.’ So, this would align with his vision for the Marathon brand and expanding the brand," Asghedom explained. "It's an honor to be able to open a Marathon Burger."

He also explained what the Marathon brand means to him.

"I think the Marathon brand represents endurance, staying committed and working hard towards something. That’s what resonates a lot with my brother’s message…it applies all through life, he said.

Also in honor of Hussle's legacy, his picture is the highlight of the restaurant's decor.

What they're saying:

A lot of research went into perfecting the signature burger recipe.

"If we’re going to stamp the Marathon Burger on it, we wanted to make sure we’re offering an elevated experience," he said.

Asghedom said it was important that the burgers came with the best quality of meat. "We wanted to deliver something exceptional to the people," he explained.

Good Day LA's Bob DeCastro gave the burger a rave review during his taste test on Friday.

"It’s all about the meat, the wagyu beef, it’s charred just perfectly. It’s got a little bit of a bite to it and there’s also a little bit of sweetness with some of the peppers that they have in there as well," DeCastro described.

The Marathon Burger also has a grilled vegetable salad, homemade vegan patty with all-organic ingredients, and hot wings on its menu.

What's next:

The Marathon Burger will hold its grand opening on Saturday, March 1 at noon.

With a community-focus, Sam Asghedom said they will give out free meals to the first 100 people in line.

"You know what? We may give out 200 free meals," he said on Good Day LA.

The restaurant's opening comes nearly six years since Hussle's passing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: