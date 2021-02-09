MAP: LAFD administering vaccine sites for those looking for first or second doses

article

As a majority of Los Angeles County-run COVID-19 vaccine sites are only offering second doses this week, the Los Angeles Fire Department is administering sites where they offer vaccine for residents looking for the first or second dose.

Last week, Los Angeles County health officials announced starting Tuesday, February 9 through the end of the week, the majority of county-run sites will only offer the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to residents.

However, certain sites like Dodger Stadium -- where it is administered by Los Angeles Fire Department, not LA County -- are still offering those looking for their first or second doses of the vaccine. Those looking to get a vaccine at Dodger Stadium must book an appointment beforehand and must meet be among the groups eligible for the vaccine.

Below is a map and list of all five LAFD-administered vaccine sites:

CRENSHAW CLINIC

Moderna

Drive-thru only

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SAN FERNANDO CLINIC

Moderna

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LINCOLN PARK CLINIC

Moderna

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HANSEN DAM RECREATIONAL CENTER

Moderna

Drive-thru only

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DODGER STADIUM

Moderna

Drive-thru only

Enter Gate C - Academy Road

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested in checking out available appointments from LAFD administered sites can click here for more information.

LAFD on Tuesday told FOX 11 that rumors of unused vaccine doses being tossed away were not true. LAFD explained the vaccine doses are frozen until an appointment is booked, then they begin to thaw those doses that are accounted for out.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's office released the following statement:

"The City of L.A. administered nearly 6,000 doses at Dodger Stadium and nearly 11,000 across all 5 sites and two mobile units today. Any unfulfilled doses have been assigned for appointments tomorrow and later this week. We urge eligible Angelenos to sign up for vaccinations at www.coronavirus.lacity.org/VaxAppointment."

You can also click here for more information on securing a vaccine appointment at LA County-administered sites.

According to health officials, you need two doses of vaccine to get the most protection from COVID-19. Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech doses must be given three weeks apart and Moderna doses need to be given four weeks apart.

As of this week, the following groups are eligible for a vaccine in Los Angeles County:

Healthcare workers

Long term care facility residents (second dose only)

Residents 65 and older

