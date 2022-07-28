Man’s body found in street prompts homicide investigation in South LA

An investigation is underway after a body was found on the street in South Los Angeles near E. Vernon and Towne avenues.

The investigation began as a possible hit-and-run and has since taken a twist.

The body was discovered just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday when a woman called 911 to report a body was lying in the middle of the street. She told investigators she swerved to avoid hitting the man and thought she may have hit him. The woman was given a sobriety test, which she passed. Officials said she stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

The woman was not detained and investigators believed the man was hit by another vehicle while he was crossing the street.

When the coroner arrived at the scene, they said it appeared the victim had been shot. However, his wounds were not consistent with the airsoft gun that was found next to his body, prompting a homicide investigation.

Now, officials believe he was shot before he was struck by a vehicle.

The name of the victim has not been released, and officials said it appears he may have lived at a nearby homeless encampment.

