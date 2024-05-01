AAPI Heritage Month 2024 events planned across LA

A series of events and resources will be organized in recognition of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Los Angeles County Library announced Wednesday.

"This month-long celebration is an opportunity to recognize the contributions and celebrate the culture, traditions and history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders through various activities and learning experiences," Library Director Skye Patrick said in a statement. "We encourage everyone to participate in these events and activities to gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the diverse communities that make up L.A. County."

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is typically observed during May, recognizing the contributions and influence of Asian Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

SUGGESTED: Santa Monica Pier Ferris Wheel lights up red for AAPI Heritage Month

The first event, titled "Trailblazers in Conversation with Travis Yee," will take place via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. Thursday. Patrick will host country musician Travis Yee for a conversation about Asian American identity and representation in mainstream media and music. Yee, a Nashville native, captured a large following his performances on season one of Fox's "I Can See Your Voice."

His first three singles were "Everything, But Country," "Eyes Like Mine" and "She's Changing." People can register for the event online here.

Later this month, Patrick will chat with rising literary star Vanessa Chan, author of the best-selling novel "The Storm We Made," which is set in wartime Malaya (now Malaysia).

More information about upcoming L.A. County Library events can be found online here.

"Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a celebration of the vibrant cultures and immeasurable contributions of the AANHPI community," said Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

SUGGESTED: FOX panel discussing Hollywood and Asian American representation

"Representing over 23 million people with 70 different ethnicities and over 100 languages, AANHPIs are one of the most diverse groups in the nation, with trailblazers like Dalip Singh Saund, Patsy Mink, Daniel Akaka, and Norm Mineta paving the way for us all. And, we continue to shape this nation every day as the fastest growing racial or ethnic group," Chu added.