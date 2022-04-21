Piru manhunt ends with suspected killer's arrest

Ventura County deputies on Thursday arrested a man suspected of killing someone.

According to authorities, the search for Daniel Drum started as a missing person call, but it turned into a manhunt overnight.

Ventura deputies to responded to a family disturbance in the 500 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. and found a man dead on scene.

Deputies believe the victim encountered Drum and was killed.

The Sheriff's Department put out an alert, describing Drum as "armed and dangerous."

Deputies said Drum was located and arrested in the early morning hours Thursday.

