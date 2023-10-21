Manhattan Beach memorial run to honor late 'Beastie Boxing' gym owner and philanthropist

Community members from the South Bay to South Los Angeles are grieving the loss of Cedric Jones – a proud father of three, husband, private gym owner, actor, and philanthropist who defeated homelessness to build his empire.

As a gym owner and fitness instructor, it wasn’t just his tough workouts that left a mark. It was his words of inspiration and encouragement that kept people coming back as Jones had a way of treating every person he met like family.

Jones’ legacy extends far beyond the Beastie Boxing gym’s walls in Manhattan Beach along Sepulveda Boulevard. The longtime Compton resident dedicated his life to giving back and started the BMoved Foundation. Before the start of the 2023-24 school year, Jones coordinated a back-to-school drive for students in need, which marked just one of his many charitable efforts through the years.

In an interview with the Daily Breeze in 2022, Jones explained the foundation worked to inspire and mentor boys physically, mentally, and emotionally, helping those from various economic backgrounds. "It doesn’t matter whether you have or not, they all want to be something; I can never downplay any kid’s issues, if I feel I can help them, I will."

His mission to make a difference had a tremendous impact as several of Jones' mentees went on to earn athletic scholarships from Pepperdine to Tuskegee universities.

Earlier this week, Jones passed away suddenly just weeks after celebrating his 46th birthday. Out of respect for his family, the details surrounding his death are not being disclosed at this time.

"Cedric had dedicated his life to helping people in and out of the gym. As found of both Beastie Boxing, and the BMoved Foundation, he inspired and helped people achieve what they previously thought impossible," a social media post announcing his death said.

To commemorate his legacy, a memorial service is scheduled for Sunday followed by a memorial run from the Beastie Boxing gym to the Manhattan Beach Pier. The community event is scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Those who wish to attend are encouraged to wear black and white in solidarity with the Jones family.

A GoFundMe has been set up with proceeds going to his family during this difficult time.