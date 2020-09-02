Manhattan Beach gym empowering members, helping kids in underserved communities fights to stay afloat

A privately-owned fitness studio in Manhattan Beach with a mission to not only help its members stay in shape but also serves kids in underserved communities is fighting to stay open nearly six months after gyms were ordered to close by Los Angeles County officials.

Its owner isn't allowing a second shutdown to stop him from inspiring others.

Some gyms and fitness studios were unable to resume operations in the short time gyms were given the green light to reopen. State and local officials called for a second shutdown just weeks later as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

To stay afloat, Beastie 24/7 has moved its classes outdoors near the Manhattan Beach Pier and offers Zoom classes under current coronavirus guidelines.

Celebrity trainer and owner, Cedric Jones, takes pride in the fact that his boxing gym not only gets people into shape, but for changing people’s lives.

"We always say, we don’t just want to be a gym. We want to be a place where people can feel like they have something to offer…we deal with kids, we help with the homeless, this community does more than just workout," Jones said.

Jones was once homeless and uses that adversity to help fuel his passion.

"One thing I realized is that no matter how far down you are that anything is possible. That’s what I love about inspiring other people. If they feel down and out and they feel like they can’t go forward, all you need to give somebody is a little bit of hope. A little bit of hope can go a long way," Jones added.

Jones has also appeared in television shows and movies, including "Southpaw," starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel McAdams, and Forest Whitaker.

For more information, visit the Beastie 24/7 website or follow Jones on Instagram.

