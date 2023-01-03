LAPD: Man with 'sharp metal object' shot, killed after approaching officers in South LA

A man is dead after authorities say he approached officers with a possible weapon in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2700 block of Central Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, LAPD officers observed a possible suspect carrying a foot-long "sharp metal object," police say. Officers at the scene told the suspect to drop the object several times, LAPD officials said.

When the suspect refused to drop the object and approached officers, an officer opened fire at the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital by Los Angeles City firefighters where he was declared dead at 7:55 p.m.

No officers were hurt in the shooting and the name of the suspect was not released.

Officials have yet to specify the object the suspect was accused of carrying.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.