Man with pipe critically injured by police in Westminster

A metal pipe-wielding homeless man was wounded when he allegedly attempted to strike officers with the weapon Saturday morning in Westminster, authorities said.

The 29-year-old man was listed in critical but stable condition at a hospital, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the Westminster Police Department.

Officers sent to the 9100 block of Bolsa Avenue at about 1 a.m. regarding possible vandalism located the suspect and ordered him to drop the pipe, Esqueda said.

The suspect was wounded when a Taser shot proved ineffective and he attempted to strike officers with the metal pipe, he said. No officers were injured and a metal pipe was recovered at the scene.

Westminster police urged anyone with information about the incident to call them at 714-548-4570 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.