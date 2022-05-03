Man wanted for trying to abduct girl walking home from school in Simi Valley

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the man suspected of trying to abduct a girl walking home from school in Simi Valley.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, a student from Simi Valley High School was walking near the 5200 block of East Cochran Street at about 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to the student, as the girl was on her way home, a man grabbed her arm and tried to pull her into the man's SUV.

The girl told Simi Valley PD she was able to escape the possible abduction attempt after elbowing the man and running back to school where she was able to tell her mother, school staff and police.

Simi Valley PD arrived at the scene and eventually got a hold of surveillance images showing the possible suspect. The suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 40s with gray hair and listed at about 5-foot-10. The suspect's car is described as a champagne-colored, early 2000s Ford Explorer SUV, according to Simi Valley PD.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 805-864-4827.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in the alleged abduction attempt.