Man throws explosive device into Anaheim home, injuring woman

Anaheim police are looking for the suspect who threw a lit explosive device into a home, injuring a woman.

Police were called around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the Anaheim Hills Condo complex in the 8000 block of East Far Canyon Way regarding an explosion.

The homeowner, Carissa Brown, told FOX 11 someone threw a lit explosive device into her home through the glass in their front door.

She heard the sound of breaking glass and went downstairs to find the explosive device inside her home by the staircase. She described it as a large stick of red dynamite with a lit fuse. The woman says she tried to get it outside, but it blew up in her hands.

Ring video from a neighbor caught the explosion. Video also shows a man walking up to the property, the explosion happens, and the man walking away.

Brown was badly injured when the device exploded. She will be out of work for months, and faces a difficult recovery. Donations are being gathered to help the family.

The Brown family is terrified. "What if our daughter, or child, had been close to that thing when it exploded," said her husband Barret. "They would be dead! Why would anyone do this?"

Since the explosion happened July 5th, there is a possibility it may have been an ill-conceived Independence Day prank.

Police are now searching for the suspect responsible. Neighbors in the complex say he doesn’t look familiar.

The suspect is a 6-foot-tall man who weighs about 180 pounds. He wore a backpack, dark gray hoodie, black jeans and black tennis shoes. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 714-765-1557 or email ccavaness@anaheim.net.